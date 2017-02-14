Several top Trump administration officials are heading to Europe this week to attend the Munich Security Conference — and to plan the president's trip to the G-20 summit this summer in Germany.

Meanwhile, America's European allies are trying to find their footing with the new administration in Washington. For the EU’s top diplomat, that means reminding the U.S. that it's better to work together on key areas, from Russia to Iran.

NPR's Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen) caught up with her on a recent trip to Washington.