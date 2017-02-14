closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Flynn's Resignation Raises More Questions About Russia Calls

February 14, 2017
Share
Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, attends a press conference by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Trump in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 13, 2017 in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, attends a press conference by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Trump in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 13, 2017 in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn resigned as President Trump's national security adviser Monday night, after acknowledging that he "inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information" about his phone calls with the Russian ambassador.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to discuss what the White House knew about impending sanctions against Russia for interfering in the presidential election in favor of Trump, and when it knew it.

This story aired on February 14, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.