Developing New Psychiatric Drugs Poses Challenge For Scientists

The use of psychiatric drugs in the U.S. has grown enormously in the last 20 years. Antidepressant use alone has quadrupled. At the same time, researchers and pharmaceutical companies have failed to make big advancements in new psychiatric drugs, in part because ailments of the brain can be much more complicated than physical issues.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with STAT biotech correspondent Meghana Keshavan (@megkesh) about the frontiers of psychiatric drug development, and what researchers are looking to next.