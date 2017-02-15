closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

For These Refugees, The Road To College Begins On A Soccer Field

February 15, 2017
By Erin Siegal McIntyre, KQED
Share
Khalil Aboona (middle) and Sadik Kabera (right) play pick-up soccer. (Erin Siegal McIntyre/KQED)closemore
Khalil Aboona (middle) and Sadik Kabera (right) play pick-up soccer. (Erin Siegal McIntyre/KQED)

In El Cajon, California, hundreds of young soccer fanatics from around the globe are perfecting the art of the back pass, the header and the scissor kick.

But their training is not a soccer camp for international students. All the children live in the U.S. All of them are refugees. And soccer is a means to an end: academic excellence.

From Here & Now contributor KQED, Erin Siegal McIntyre (@ErinSiegal) explains.

This story aired on February 15, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.