closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

If A Border Agent Asks You To Unlock Your Phone, Do You Have To Comply?

February 16, 2017
Share
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer's patch is seen at Miami International Airport in March 2015 in Miami. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)closemore
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer's patch is seen at Miami International Airport in March 2015 in Miami. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

There have been reports recently of people coming into the United States from abroad, and being asked to unlock their phones or give their passwords to border agents.

Is that legal? If that happens to you, do you have to comply?

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Orin Kerr (@orinkerr), a law professor at George Washington University who specializes in computer crime law and digital evidence investigation, about rights to privacy at the border when it comes to devices.

This story aired on February 16, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.