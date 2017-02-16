If A Border Agent Asks You To Unlock Your Phone, Do You Have To Comply?

There have been reports recently of people coming into the United States from abroad, and being asked to unlock their phones or give their passwords to border agents.

Is that legal? If that happens to you, do you have to comply?

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Orin Kerr (@orinkerr), a law professor at George Washington University who specializes in computer crime law and digital evidence investigation, about rights to privacy at the border when it comes to devices.