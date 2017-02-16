closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

China Carfentanil Ban Could Have Big Impact On U.S. Opioid Crisis

February 16, 2017
Share
In this photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a member of the RCMP opens a printer ink bottle containing the opioid carfentanil imported from China, in Vancouver. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP)closemore
In this photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a member of the RCMP opens a printer ink bottle containing the opioid carfentanil imported from China, in Vancouver. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP)

China on Thursday announced that as of March 1, carfentanil and three other similar substances would be effectively banned. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says the news could be a “game-changer” for the opioid epidemic in the U.S., which has been hit hard by the use of synthetics like carfentanil.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Wall Street Journal China correspondent Brian Spegele (@bspegele) about China’s decision and what it could mean for Americans.

This story aired on February 16, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.