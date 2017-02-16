China Carfentanil Ban Could Have Big Impact On U.S. Opioid Crisis

Support the news
China on Thursday announced that as of March 1, carfentanil and three other similar substances would be effectively banned. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says the news could be a “game-changer” for the opioid epidemic in the U.S., which has been hit hard by the use of synthetics like carfentanil.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Wall Street Journal China correspondent Brian Spegele (@bspegele) about China’s decision and what it could mean for Americans.
This story aired on February 16, 2017.
