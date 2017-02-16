Syria Used Chlorine Bombs In Aleppo Campaign, Report Says

According a new report from Human Rights Watch, Syrian government forces used chlorine gas to purge rebel-held areas of Aleppo, killing at least nine civilians and injuring hundreds more between Nov. 18 and Dec. 9. The group alleges Syria violated the chemical weapons convention in doing so.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Ole Solvang (@OleSolvang), deputy director of the emergencies divisions for Human Rights Watch.