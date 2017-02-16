closeDonate

Syria Used Chlorine Bombs In Aleppo Campaign, Report Says

February 16, 2017
Residents in a government-held part of Aleppo's Salaheddin neighborhood look out from the balconies of their damaged houses at the road on which the convoy evacuating civilians and rebel fighters from the last rebel-held neighbourhood in the northern Syrian city were supposed to pass on Dec. 16, 2016. (Youssef Karwashan/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
According a new report from Human Rights Watch, Syrian government forces used chlorine gas to purge rebel-held areas of Aleppo, killing at least nine civilians and injuring hundreds more between Nov. 18 and Dec. 9. The group alleges Syria violated the chemical weapons convention in doing so.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Ole Solvang (@OleSolvang), deputy director of the emergencies divisions for Human Rights Watch.

This story aired on February 16, 2017.

