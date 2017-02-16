closeDonate

D.C. Restaurateur Closes Businesses For 'Day Without Immigrants' Strike05:55

February 16, 2017
Today, restaurants are closed, artwork has been covered up or taken down, students are missing class and workers are calling out today for the "Day Without Immigrants" strike. The strike is in response to the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti, speaks with Andy Shallal (@andyshallal), founder of Busboys and Poets restaurants in the District of Columbia. He's closed all six of his locations in solidarity with the "Day Without Immigrants," strike.

This story aired on February 16, 2017.

