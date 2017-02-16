closeDonate

After Venue Change, NBA All-Star Game Set To Tip Off In New Orleans

February 16, 2017Updated 02/16/2017 11:19 AM
The top players in professional basketball will meet in New Orleans Sunday night for the annual NBA All-Star game. The location is significant because the game was originally scheduled for Charlotte, but the league moved the game to Louisiana because of North Carolina's so-called "bathroom bill," House Bill 2.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about that decision and how the game will shape up.

Editor's Note: Due to a programming change, this segment did not air on Feb. 16 as scheduled.

