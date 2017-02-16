New Hampshire Takes Up Right-To-Work Legislation

Support the news
New Hampshire lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a bill that could make it the 29th state with a right-to-work law, and the first in New England. Similar policies, which impact how unions collect fees, have already passed in Missouri and Kentucky this year.
The sweeping changes are coming at a time when union membership nationally is at an all-time low. Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports.
This story aired on February 16, 2017.
