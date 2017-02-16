closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

New Hampshire Takes Up Right-To-Work Legislation

February 16, 2017
By Todd Bookman, NHPR
Share

New Hampshire lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a bill that could make it the 29th state with a right-to-work law, and the first in New England. Similar policies, which impact how unions collect fees, have already passed in Missouri and Kentucky this year.

The sweeping changes are coming at a time when union membership nationally is at an all-time low. Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

This story aired on February 16, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.