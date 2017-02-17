2017 Is The Year Of Women On Screen, But Not Yet Behind The Camera

HBO’s newest drama, "Big Little Lies," is scheduled to premiere Sunday night. The show, based on a 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, is a passion project produced by and starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) talks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about the show. They also discuss that while 2017 may be a big year for females in lead roles on TV, there’s still work to do in getting women an equal market share of jobs behind the scenes.