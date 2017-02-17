2017 Is The Year Of Women On Screen, But Not Yet Behind The Camera

Support the news
HBO’s newest drama, "Big Little Lies," is scheduled to premiere Sunday night. The show, based on a 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, is a passion project produced by and starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) talks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about the show. They also discuss that while 2017 may be a big year for females in lead roles on TV, there’s still work to do in getting women an equal market share of jobs behind the scenes.
This story aired on February 17, 2017.
