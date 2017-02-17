closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

February 17, 2017: Hour 140:38

Play
February 17, 2017
Share

In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 17, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with two historians about why Donald Trump isn't the first president to challenge the judiciary. Also, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum explains why he's ordered people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline to leave the camp where they've been living for months. And we hear why, if you want to watch a movie on a flight, you may soon have to rely on your own device instead of a seat-back TV. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

This program aired on February 17, 2017.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.