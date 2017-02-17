In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 17, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with two historians about why Donald Trump isn't the first president to challenge the judiciary. Also, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum explains why he's ordered people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline to leave the camp where they've been living for months. And we hear why, if you want to watch a movie on a flight, you may soon have to rely on your own device instead of a seat-back TV. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.