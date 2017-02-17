Trump Isn't The First President To Challenge The Judiciary

President Trump said Tuesday that the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit was "in chaos." He's upset with the circuit, which upheld a temporary halt on his travel ban. Earlier, he criticized what he called the "broken legal system" and said even a "bad high school student" would rule in his favor.

Historians Brian Balogh (@historyfellow) and Nathan Connolly say the apparent spat between the executive and judicial branches is not the first, with examples going back to the landmark Supreme Court case Marbury v. Madison, which in 1803 established the basis for judicial review.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Balogh and Connolly, co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.