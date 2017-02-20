The History Of 'America The Beautiful'

On President's Day, many Americans remember the leaders whose decisions have helped shape their country. One of those decisions came from Herbert Hoover, who in 1926 decided to name "The Star-Spangled Banner" the national anthem. Some at the time felt he should have picked "America the Beautiful" instead.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson revisits a conversation from October 2016 that looks back at the song's history with Elisa Phelps. She's director of the collections and library division at History Colorado Center (@HistoryColorado) in Denver, not far from where the song's words were crafted.