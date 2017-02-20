Revisiting The Death Penalty In Florida's Cell 1

In January 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out Florida’s death penalty. Florida and a few other states at the time gave judges the final say in sentencing someone to death. The court, however, ruled that was unconstitutional. It said only juries can hand down the sentence.

No executions have been carried out since then, and cases in the pipeline have been on hold. It also threw into question the cases of the 384 inmates living on the state’s death row.

Wilson Sayre (@WilsonSayre) from Here & Now contributor WLRN in Miami has reported on what this limbo means for the people on death row, their families and their victims families. She visited the last inmate to live in Cell 1 — the cell Florida inmates stay in before they’re executed — and brings us this story about what it’s like to be on edge of life and death.