In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 21, 2017 full broadcast, retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis joins us to explain why he thinks President Trump made a wise choice in new national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. Also, longtime China watcher John Pomfret tells us more about the U.S. relationship with China under Trump. And we talk with Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye about the impending closure of the Navajo Generating Station in Arizona, and the economic impact he says it will have.