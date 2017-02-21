In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 21, 2017 full broadcast, a film music historian joins us to take a listen to some of the nominees for Best Original Song at this year's Academy Awards. Also, a member of the Two Kettle Lakota tribe weighs in on an order issued last week for Dakota Access Pipeline protesters to leave their camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. And we explore new analysis from the Census Bureau that found only one-third of Americans are putting money into a workplace retirement account. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.