Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Writes Manifesto About The Future Of The World

Technologists and privacy advocates are still sorting through the meaning of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's nearly 6,000-word manifesto published last week.

In it, the Facebook CEO writes about the future of his company and its impact on the world, musing on the possibility of creating "stronger communities," online and offline, and describing plans to use artificial intelligence to curtail sensationalism and so-called "fake news."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), executive editor of Recode, about the manifesto and her interview with Zuckerberg.