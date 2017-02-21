Attention Shifts To Policy After Trump Names New National Security Adviser

President Trump this week rounded out his national security team, naming a new national security adviser to replace Michael Flynn, who resigned last week. Once Congress returns from recess, attention is likely to shift to policy.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now’s Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) about upcoming legislative battles, including the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, and an anticipated new draft of an executive order restricting immigration, travel and the resettlement of refugees.