Miami Voters Voice Demand For Town Hall Meeting On Affordable Care Act

February 22, 2017
By Rowan Moore Gerety, WLRN
Boisterous town hall meetings have sent Republican lawmakers looking for cover in their home districts — with some representatives opting not to hold public meetings at all.

On Tuesday, a group of Miami voters packed the waiting room at Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen's office to demand a town hall meeting to talk health care. Rowan Moore Gerety (@rowanmg) from Here & Now contributor WLRN has more.

This story aired on February 22, 2017.

