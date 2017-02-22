Miami Voters Voice Demand For Town Hall Meeting On Affordable Care Act

Support the news
Boisterous town hall meetings have sent Republican lawmakers looking for cover in their home districts — with some representatives opting not to hold public meetings at all.
On Tuesday, a group of Miami voters packed the waiting room at Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen's office to demand a town hall meeting to talk health care. Rowan Moore Gerety (@rowanmg) from Here & Now contributor WLRN has more.
This story aired on February 22, 2017.

