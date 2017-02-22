Oroville Dam Failure A Wake-Up Call For Dam Safety, Maintenance

Support the news
Recently, parts of two spillways at California’s massive Oroville Dam — the nation’s tallest — crumbled in heavy rains, sparking an evacuation of nearly 200,000 people. The dam, completed in 1968, holds back a reservoir of more than a trillion gallons of water, and the spillway failure raises serious questions about dam infrastructure and regulation in California and around the country.
Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Martin McCann, director and founder of Stanford University’s National Performance of Dams Program, about Oroville and the lessons its failure might teach.
This story aired on February 22, 2017.
