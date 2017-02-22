closeDonate

New Study Shows People Are Living Longer

February 22, 2017
People around the world will be living longer in the next few decades, especially women in South Korea, according to research done by the World Health Organization and Imperial College London. The new study says they will be the first to have an average life expectancy above 90.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) hears more from BBC health and science reporter James Gallagher (@jamestgallagher).

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

This story aired on February 22, 2017.

