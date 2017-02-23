CPAC Loves Trump Now, But That Wasn't Always The Case

Support the news
President Trump is the reason many conservatives are thrilled with where they stand in 2017 — controlling both houses of Congress, as well as the presidency. However, the relationship between the president and his party has not always been an easy one.
NPR’s Don Gonyea (@DonGonyea) joins Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) from the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, to discuss what to expect from this weekend’s events, and how Trump’s ideas are coalescing with tradition at the annual conference.
This story aired on February 23, 2017.
