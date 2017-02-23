CPAC Loves Trump Now, But That Wasn't Always The Case

President Trump is the reason many conservatives are thrilled with where they stand in 2017 — controlling both houses of Congress, as well as the presidency. However, the relationship between the president and his party has not always been an easy one.

NPR’s Don Gonyea (@DonGonyea) joins Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) from the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, to discuss what to expect from this weekend’s events, and how Trump’s ideas are coalescing with tradition at the annual conference.