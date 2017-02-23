Concerns Mount In Mexico Over Possible Influx Of Deportees

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are meeting with officials in Mexico on Thursday, against the backdrop of new orders from President Trump that aim to deport immigrants in the country illegally, not just those who have committed serious crimes.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with the Rev. Patrick Murphy, a priest who runs the Casa Del Migrante shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, about what he is expecting to see based on the Trump administration's new enforcement policy.