closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Concerns Mount In Mexico Over Possible Influx Of Deportees

February 23, 2017
Share
A man holds the U.S. and Mexico flags during a march and rally during an immigration protest, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP)closemore
A man holds the U.S. and Mexico flags during a march and rally during an immigration protest, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are meeting with officials in Mexico on Thursday, against the backdrop of new orders from President Trump that aim to deport immigrants in the country illegally, not just those who have committed serious crimes.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with the Rev. Patrick Murphy, a priest who runs the Casa Del Migrante shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, about what he is expecting to see based on the Trump administration's new enforcement policy.

This story aired on February 23, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.