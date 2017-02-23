Inside President Trump's Palm Beach Social Scene

President Trump has made three trips to to Palm Beach, Florida, since his inauguration last month. But Trump has been immersed in the ostentatious social scene of Palm Beach since at least 1985, when he bought the historic Mar-a-Lago estate, which he later turned into a private club.

Palm Beach has long been an enclave of wealth, where the super rich show off with lavish parties and charity events, rubbing elbows with celebrities and Washington power brokers. Now, as the home of the so-called "Winter White House," that scene is taking on a whole new relevance.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Shannon Donnelly (@pbdnsociety), society editor for the Palm Beach Daily News, for a look inside Mar-a-Lago and how Trump fits into the ritzy Palm Beach social scene.