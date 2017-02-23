Taking Stock In Rio 6 Months After The Olympics

Support the news
Venues are falling apart and abandoned in Rio, six months after the end of the 2016 Summer Olympics. A story in USA Today this week says the Olympic Village is a ghost town. It's a budgetary blow for a city and county already struggling against financial problems.
Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about the implications for Brazil and for the future of the Olympics in other cities.
This story aired on February 23, 2017.
