closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Taking Stock In Rio 6 Months After The Olympics

February 23, 2017
Share
This Feb. 2, 2017 shows Maracana stadium with a dry field in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Stadium operators, the Rio state government, and Olympic organizers have fought over $1 million in unpaid electricity bills and management of the venue. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)closemore
This Feb. 2, 2017 shows Maracana stadium with a dry field in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Stadium operators, the Rio state government, and Olympic organizers have fought over $1 million in unpaid electricity bills and management of the venue. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

Venues are falling apart and abandoned in Rio, six months after the end of the 2016 Summer Olympics. A story in USA Today this week says the Olympic Village is a ghost town. It's a budgetary blow for a city and county already struggling against financial problems.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about the implications for Brazil and for the future of the Olympics in other cities.

This story aired on February 23, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.