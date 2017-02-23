Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets That May Be Habitable

Astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a dwarf star — called TRAPPIST-1 — just 40 light years from Earth. That's 235 trillion miles, which is pretty close in cosmic terms.

At least three of the planets are in what's known as the habitable zone, meaning they could have liquid water and the right conditions for life. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Dr. Doug Hudgins, program scientist for NASA's Exoplanet Exploration Program, about the TRAPPIST-1 system.