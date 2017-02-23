closeDonate

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets That May Be Habitable

February 23, 2017
An artist's rendering of the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f, located in the TRAPPIST-1 system in the constellation Aquarius. (Courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle (IPAC))closemore
Astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a dwarf star — called TRAPPIST-1 — just 40 light years from Earth. That's 235 trillion miles, which is pretty close in cosmic terms.

At least three of the planets are in what's known as the habitable zone, meaning they could have liquid water and the right conditions for life. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Dr. Doug Hudgins, program scientist for NASA's Exoplanet Exploration Program, about the TRAPPIST-1 system.

This story aired on February 23, 2017.

