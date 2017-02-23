How Will States And Cities Respond To Trump's Rollback Of Transgender Protections?

State and local officials around the country are reacting today to the Trump administration's rollback of an Obama administration policy saying schools "must not treat a transgender student differently" from how it treats other students.

The main impact of the policy was that it allowed students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that corresponded with their gender identity.

Dominic Holden (@dominicholden), national LGBT reporter for BuzzFeed News, tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson what this ruling means for states and local communities.