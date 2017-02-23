closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

How Will States And Cities Respond To Trump's Rollback Of Transgender Protections?

February 23, 2017
Share

State and local officials around the country are reacting today to the Trump administration's rollback of an Obama administration policy saying schools "must not treat a transgender student differently" from how it treats other students.

The main impact of the policy was that it allowed students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that corresponded with their gender identity.

Dominic Holden (@dominicholden), national LGBT reporter for BuzzFeed News, tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson what this ruling means for states and local communities.

This story aired on February 23, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.