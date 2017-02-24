closeDonate

Dubai's Self-Flying Taxis Have Some Hurdles To Clear Before Taking Off

February 24, 2017
Government officials in Dubai have announced plans for one-passenger taxi drones to begin flying in the city as soon as July. Despite low gas prices in the region, officials are hoping the drones could help solve traffic and air quality problems.

But there are still many safety and technical issues to be worked out before they can truly begin flying — in Dubai or here in the U.S.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Leslie Josephs (@lesliejosephs), transportation reporter at Quartz, about the ins and outs of the technology.

This story aired on February 24, 2017.

