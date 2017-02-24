Aid Workers Scramble To Fend Off Famine In South Sudan

Support the news
Aid workers in South Sudan — the newest country in the world — say it is teetering on the brink of a humanitarian disaster.
The United Nations has declared a famine in parts of the country that have been torn apart by war. It's estimated up to 100,000 people are starving, and millions more need help immediately.
Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Rose Ogola, who is working for the aid group World Vision in Juba, South Sudan.
