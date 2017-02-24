closeDonate

Aid Workers Scramble To Fend Off Famine In South Sudan

February 24, 2017
Children undergoing screening for malnutrition at one of the health facilities in Juba where World Vision has an outpatient therapeutic program for malnourished children. The red indicates severe acute malnutrition. (Courtesy Rose Ogola/World Vision)closemore
Children undergoing screening for malnutrition at one of the health facilities in Juba where World Vision has an outpatient therapeutic program for malnourished children. The red indicates severe acute malnutrition. (Courtesy Rose Ogola/World Vision)

Aid workers in South Sudan — the newest country in the world —  say it is teetering on the brink of a humanitarian disaster.

The United Nations has declared a famine in parts of the country that have been torn apart by war. It's estimated up to 100,000 people are starving, and millions more need help immediately.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Rose Ogola, who is working for the aid group World Vision in Juba, South Sudan.

This story aired on February 24, 2017.

