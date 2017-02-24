Support the news
In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 24, 2017 full broadcast, we hear how aid workers in South Sudan — the newest country in the world — are working to prevent a humanitarian disaster. Also, we speak with choreographer William Forsythe about his ballet "Artifact," which he has reshaped into a new production called "Artifact 2017." And we hear why Dubai's self-flying taxis have some hurdles to clear before taking off. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.
This program aired on February 24, 2017.
