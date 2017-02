Uber is being sued again, this time by Waymo, the self-driving car business that's part of Google's parent company Alphabet.

In a federal lawsuit, Waymo argues that a former Google employee stole 14,000 files before he left the company. That employee now works at Uber.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News about the lawsuit.