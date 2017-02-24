New Wave Of Violence Rocks Pakistan

Security had improved in Pakistan in recent years, but the last two weeks have seen a series of attacks that have killed more than 100 people. And Pakistanis are concerned that this may indicate a turn back toward the violence that has long been a problem in the country.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Secunder Kermani (@seckermani), BBC correspondent in Islamabad.

