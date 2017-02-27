closeDonate

With Nazis Racing Across Europe, Winston Churchill Turned To 'Ungentlemanly Warfare'

February 27, 2017
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill walks on the deck of H.M.S. Prince of Wales in August 1941. (AP)closemore
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill walks on the deck of H.M.S. Prince of Wales in August 1941. (AP)

In 1939, Nazi Germany started World War II and Adolf Hitler's highly mechanized army began gobbling up territory across Europe.

As Hitler set his eyes on sacking Great Britain, Prime Minister Winston Churchill knew there was no chance of defeating him by conventional means. So Churchill created a top-secret organization devoted to sabotage and guerrilla warfare.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Giles Milton (@gilesmilton1), author of "Churchill's Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: The Mavericks Who Plotted Hitler's Defeat," which explores the little-known story.

This story aired on February 27, 2017.

