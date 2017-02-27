With Nazis Racing Across Europe, Winston Churchill Turned To 'Ungentlemanly Warfare'

In 1939, Nazi Germany started World War II and Adolf Hitler's highly mechanized army began gobbling up territory across Europe.

As Hitler set his eyes on sacking Great Britain, Prime Minister Winston Churchill knew there was no chance of defeating him by conventional means. So Churchill created a top-secret organization devoted to sabotage and guerrilla warfare.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Giles Milton (@gilesmilton1), author of "Churchill's Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: The Mavericks Who Plotted Hitler's Defeat," which explores the little-known story.