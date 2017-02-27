closeDonate

Here & Now Here & Now

Former NEA Chairman Says The Arts Organization Should Be Protected

February 27, 2017
Dana Gioia, former chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, is interviewed by the Associated Press in April 2003 in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)closemore
Dana Gioia, former chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, is interviewed by the Associated Press in April 2003 in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The future of the National Endowment for the Arts is uncertain under President Trump. Some conservative groups are calling for the NEA, which provides grants for state and local arts organizations, to be eliminated.

The White House hasn’t yet called for NEA funding to be cut or eliminated, but Trump’s calls for limiting government could mean the NEA and its sister organization the National Endowment for the Humanities, are at risk.

Former Chairman of the NEA, Dana Gioia (@DanaGioiaPoet), explains to Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson how the NEA serves communities and why he thinks it’s worth protecting.

This story aired on February 27, 2017.

