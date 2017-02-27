The Private Prison Industry Is Making A Comeback

Support the news
The Justice Department will return to using private prisons, reversing an Obama administration decision to stop using them because studies showed they were less safe and effective than federally run prisons.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Lauren-Brooke Eisen (@lbeisen), senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, about problems with the private prison industry and how private facilities might be reformed.
This story aired on February 27, 2017.
