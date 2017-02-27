closeDonate

Trump's Budget To Boost Defense Spending, Cut Funds For EPA

February 27, 2017
President Trump’s soon-to-come budget proposal is said to include big increases in Defense Department spending and drastic cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the Associated Press.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the expected proposal, as well as news from the Democrats — former Labor Secretary Tom Perez was elected to lead the party over the weekend.

This story aired on February 27, 2017.

