Warren Buffett Has A Message About Apple, Economy

February 27, 2017
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett speaks at an event called, "Detroit Homecoming" September 18, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)closemore
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett told CNBC that he has more than doubled his holdings in Apple, even though he doesn't own an iPhone. The famed investor says Apple has made a product that is an "enormously useful."

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney) of CBS News and host of the podcast "Better Off" about Buffett's comments on Apple, Donald Trump and the stock market.

This story aired on February 27, 2017.

