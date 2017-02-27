Warren Buffett Has A Message About Apple, Economy

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett told CNBC that he has more than doubled his holdings in Apple, even though he doesn't own an iPhone. The famed investor says Apple has made a product that is an "enormously useful."

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney) of CBS News and host of the podcast "Better Off" about Buffett's comments on Apple, Donald Trump and the stock market.