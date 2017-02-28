How To Eat Your Way Through Mardis Gras

Thousands of revelers are taking to the streets in New Orleans on Tuesday to celebrate the last day before the Catholic and Protestant Lenten season begins.

Music will fill the streets of the French Quarter, but the most important question is, what are folks eating?

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Poppy Tooker (@poppyt), host of the radio show Louisiana Eats, about the delicacies of Mardi Gras.