150 Tombstones Knocked Over At Philadelphia Jewish Cemetery

February 28, 2017
By Ari Wolfman-Arent, WHYY
Rabbi Adam Zeff from the Germantown Jewish Centre surveys the damage at the Mt Carmel Cemetery (Emily Cohen for NewsWorks)closemore
Rabbi Adam Zeff from the Germantown Jewish Centre surveys the damage at the Mt Carmel Cemetery (Emily Cohen for NewsWorks)

The FBI and Justice Department are investigating threats against Jewish community centers and schools around the country. On Monday, there were 20 incidents in states including Alabama, Delaware, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Over the weekend, the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia was vandalized. Cemetery administrators say more than 150 tombstones were knocked down. Ari Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) of Here & Now contributor WHYY went to the cemetery and has our report.

This story aired on February 28, 2017.

