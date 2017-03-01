closeDonate

Economic Trends, Medical Advances Threaten America's Blood Bank Industry

March 01, 2017
By Karen Brown, NEPR
Winter tends to be a low point in blood donations, as many people are sick or away during the holidays. But the industry has always been able to weather those sorts of fluctuations.

Now, health economists are pointing to a more recent and serious trend that runs the risk of upending the nation's emergency blood supply.

Karen Brown (@kbrownreports) from Here & Now contributor New England Public Radio reports.

 

This story aired on March 1, 2017.

