Support the news
Scientists are concerned about a surge in new bird flu infections in China. It's not the bird flu that's made headlines in recent years, the H5N1 virus, but a different strain, H7N9. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put it at the top of its list of pandemic threats.
Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Helen Branswell (@helenbranswell), who covers infectious diseases and public health at STAT, about why public health officials are so concerned about H7N9.
This story aired on March 1, 2017.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.