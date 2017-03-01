closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

H7N9 Bird Flu Cases On The Rise In China03:43

Play
March 01, 2017
Share
This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2017 shows an H7N9 bird flu patient being treated in a hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province. China is experiencing its deadliest outbreak of the H7N9 bird-flu strain since it first appeared in humans in 2013, killing 79 people in January alone and spurring several cities to suspend live poultry trade. (Str/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2017 shows an H7N9 bird flu patient being treated in a hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province. China is experiencing its deadliest outbreak of the H7N9 bird-flu strain since it first appeared in humans in 2013, killing 79 people in January alone and spurring several cities to suspend live poultry trade. (Str/AFP/Getty Images)

Scientists are concerned about a surge in new bird flu infections in China. It's not the bird flu that's made headlines in recent years, the H5N1 virus, but a different strain, H7N9. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put it at the top of its list of pandemic threats.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Helen Branswell (@helenbranswell), who covers infectious diseases and public health at STAT, about why public health officials are so concerned about H7N9.

This story aired on March 1, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.