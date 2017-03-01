closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Spicer Shoots Back At Politico, Trump's Speech Gets High Marks

March 01, 2017
Share
A non-traditional candidate who did not play by the rules can be expected to behave similarly once in office, writes Lauren Stiller Rikleen. That means the media needs a new rulebook. Pictured: White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)closemore
A non-traditional candidate who did not play by the rules can be expected to behave similarly once in office, writes Lauren Stiller Rikleen. That means the media needs a new rulebook. Pictured: White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Politico’s Alex Isenstadt published an article on Sunday that detailed how White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was checking his staffers’ phones to find out who was leaking information to the press. According to The Washington Post, Spicer tried to get back at Isenstadt by spreading a rumor that the reporter had laughed at the death of a Navy SEAL.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about Spicer’s evolving relationship with the media, and reaction Wednesday to President Trump's address to Congress.

This story aired on March 1, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.