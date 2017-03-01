closeDonate

Filmmaker Uses Whitman Poetry To Explore American Identity

March 01, 2017
Filmmaker Jennifer Crandall (left) sits with Billy Wayne Corkerin and his wife Lucy Corkerin on the porch of their home in Fayette, Ala. The couple read verse 43 of the Walt Whitman poem "Song of Myself" for the project "Whitman Alabama." (Courtesy Pierre Kattar)closemore
Filmmaker Jennifer Crandall (left) sits with Billy Wayne Corkerin and his wife Lucy Corkerin on the porch of their home in Fayette, Ala. The couple read verse 43 of the Walt Whitman poem "Song of Myself" for the project "Whitman Alabama." (Courtesy Pierre Kattar)

Filmmaker Jennifer Crandall spent the last two years traveling around Alabama, asking unsuspecting strangers to read from Walt Whitman's 1855 poem "Song of Myself." Each of the poem's 52 stanzas is read by a different person, family or group of friends.

The readings are now being compiled into a web-based project called “Whitman Alabama,” which explores American identity in the state. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Crandall (@JennCrandall) about the project and its inspiration.

Videos From The Project

This story aired on March 1, 2017.

