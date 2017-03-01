Filmmaker Uses Whitman Poetry To Explore American Identity

Filmmaker Jennifer Crandall spent the last two years traveling around Alabama, asking unsuspecting strangers to read from Walt Whitman's 1855 poem "Song of Myself." Each of the poem's 52 stanzas is read by a different person, family or group of friends.

The readings are now being compiled into a web-based project called “Whitman Alabama,” which explores American identity in the state. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Crandall (@JennCrandall) about the project and its inspiration.