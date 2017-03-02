What Oscars Flub Means For Accounting Firm PwC

The two Pricewaterhousecoopers accountants involved in the Best Picture snafu at the Oscars on Sunday will not be invited back to future Academy Awards. Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs told the Associated Press that the academy's relationship with PwC is also under review.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey) of USA Today about what the Oscars flub means for PwC and accounting firms involved in other awards shows. Also, they discuss how automation may impact the accounting industry.