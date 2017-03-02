closeDonate

Sen. Tim Kaine Calls On Sessions To Recuse Himself From Russia Investigation05:42

March 02, 2017
Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., testifies on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The hearing concluded Wednesday. (Alex Brandon/AP)closemore
More lawmakers are calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from overseeing investigations from the FBI and the Justice Department into ties President Trump's campaign or his associates may have had to Russian meddling in the presidential election.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday night that Sessions spoke to the Russian ambassador twice last year, but in his confirmation hearing, Sessions said he did not have communications with the Russians.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) hears more from Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine (@timkaine), also a 2016 vice presidential candidate and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

This story aired on March 2, 2017.

