Ambitious ABC Miniseries Tackles 40 Years Of Gay Rights Movement

On Monday, ABC premiered the first episode of "When We Rise," a four-part miniseries partially inspired by activist Cleve Jones's memoir of the same name. The series takes the audience through decades of the struggle for gay rights, and stars Guy Pearce, Mary Louise Parker and Whoopi Goldberg.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the series, and where the entertainment industry is in 2017 in portraying the gay community on screen.