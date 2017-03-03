closeDonate

British Musician Fink Makes Foray Into The Blues

March 03, 2017
British musician Fink (Courtesy Tommy N Lance)closemore
British musician Fink (Courtesy Tommy N Lance)

British musician Fin Greenall, also known as Fink, has gone through several incarnations in his career — as a DJ and producer of electronic music, then as a singer-songwriter with several albums to his credit, including 2014's "Hard Believer."

On his latest album, Fink (@FinkMusic) explores a new genre: the blues. Fink joins Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) to talk about "Fink's Sunday Night Blues Club, Vol. 1," out on March 10.

This story aired on March 3, 2017.

