View From The Top

Why GM And Honda Are Betting Millions On Hydrogen-Powered Cars

March 03, 2017
The Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 fuel cell electric vehicle, a concept that marries fuel cell technology and its advantages of on-board water production, exportable electric power and near silent operation with extreme off-road capability. (Courtesy General Motors)
The Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 fuel cell electric vehicle, a concept that marries fuel cell technology and its advantages of on-board water production, exportable electric power and near silent operation with extreme off-road capability. (Courtesy General Motors)

General Motors announced an $85 million partnership with Honda this January to produce hydrogen fuel cell systems in Michigan.

The clean-fuel concept has been around for decades, but the market for hydrogen-powered cars is still in its infancy. The announcement comes even as automakers, including GM, are pushing the Trump administration to relax fuel efficiency standards.

In a View From The Top conversation, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Charlie Freese, GM's executive director of global fuel cell business.

This story aired on March 3, 2017.

