Why GM And Honda Are Betting Millions On Hydrogen-Powered Cars

General Motors announced an $85 million partnership with Honda this January to produce hydrogen fuel cell systems in Michigan.
The clean-fuel concept has been around for decades, but the market for hydrogen-powered cars is still in its infancy. The announcement comes even as automakers, including GM, are pushing the Trump administration to relax fuel efficiency standards.
In a View From The Top conversation, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Charlie Freese, GM's executive director of global fuel cell business.
This story aired on March 3, 2017.
