March 3, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's March 3, 2017 full broadcast, we speak with one of the Washington Post reporters who broke the story about Attorney General Jeff Sessions's talks with Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the U.S. Also, British musician Fink joins us to talk about his foray into the blues, and his latest album. And we talk with General Motors's executive director of global fuel cell business about what the future of the technology looks like. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.